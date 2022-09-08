Senior all-American Rory Light powered Cornell’s volleyball lineup with 34 kills and 11 blocks as the Rams split two matches Saturday in the Grinnell Invitational at Darby Gym.

Light compiled 22 kills and a sizzling .487 attack percentage in a five-set loss to St. Catherine (9-25, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 16-14), marking the Rams’ first defeat of the young season. Cornell cruised past Marian in the day’s opening match, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17.

