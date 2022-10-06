The Rams came away with a split against two Top 25 nationally-ranked opponents during Saturday’s Cornell Volleyball Quadrangular inside the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.

Playing without senior star Rory Light, Cornell stepped up to the task with an impressive 25-13, 25-22, 25-17 opening sweep over No. 21-rated Illinois Wesleyan. The Rams then got a crack at defending national champion and 11th-ranked UW-Eau Claire and fell in four sets, 25-18, 25-17, 20-25 and 25-20.

