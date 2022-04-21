Rams women lacrosse loses to Lake Forest Apr 21, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cornell women’s lacrosse battled hard as they fell to Lake Forest College in a MWLC matchup this afternoon at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.The Rams (6-7, 1-2 MWLC) nearly went shot for shot with the Foresters (7-3, 2-0 MWLC) while also picking up 23 ground balls compared to their 18.Raquel Gassmann was the first to score in the game, getting one to go just 13 seconds into the first quarter.Lake Forest struck back early, but two free position goals from Anna Methe gave the Rams some momentum going into the second quarter.Sydney Swift got two goals to go early in the second, but the efforts couldn’t be sustained going into the second half.Nina Deer was the lone goal scorer for the Rams in the second half, totalling three points and four ground balls on the day.Regular defensive forces Seanne Bialo and India Smith combined for seven ground balls and four caused turnovers between the pair.Maddie Althoff got the start for Cornell, followed in relief by Kathryn Andries in the second half. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMaxine 'Kitty' Henrietta SiebelsRISE offers Anamosa another optionBridge worsensNew competition gym proposed: School board approves continued work on initial plansMount Vernon student places second in national photography contestMidland wrestling: Miller to walk on at Iowa StateAnamosa girls track and field: Finally playing outsideRabineau sentenced to 52 yearsMount Vernon joins Resilient Iowa CommunitiesSupport education savings accounts Images Videos