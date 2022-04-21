Cornell women’s lacrosse battled hard as they fell to Lake Forest College in a MWLC matchup this afternoon at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.

The Rams (6-7, 1-2 MWLC) nearly went shot for shot with the Foresters (7-3, 2-0 MWLC) while also picking up 23 ground balls compared to their 18.

Raquel Gassmann was the first to score in the game, getting one to go just 13 seconds into the first quarter.

Lake Forest struck back early, but two free position goals from Anna Methe gave the Rams some momentum going into the second quarter.

Sydney Swift got two goals to go early in the second, but the efforts couldn’t be sustained going into the second half.

Nina Deer was the lone goal scorer for the Rams in the second half, totalling three points and four ground balls on the day.

Regular defensive forces Seanne Bialo and India Smith combined for seven ground balls and four caused turnovers between the pair.

Maddie Althoff got the start for Cornell, followed in relief by Kathryn Andries in the second half.

