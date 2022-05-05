Rams women lacrosse miss MWLC bid with tight loss at Wartburg May 5, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cornell women's lacrosse battled hard as their season came to an end this evening on the road at Wartburg, 7-5.The Rams (6-9, 1-4 MWLC) had a tight contest tonight, forcing the Knights (4-10, 2-2 MWLC) to score late in order to secure a win.Nina Deer scored the first goal of the night in the first quarter, following two from Wartburg. Deer went on to score two goals on the day, bringing her to 52 points on the season.Sydney Swift got things going for the Rams to start the second half, scoring on a pass from Raquel Gassmann to bring Cornell within two goals.This sparked two more goals from teammates India Smith and Claire Chekytis, tying the game at 5-5 in the later portion of the game.Kathryn Andries played the entire 60 minutes tonight, saving eight total shots and picking up four ground balls.The Rams season ended earlier than anticipated tonight, but will be looking for a few significant post-season awards following the MWLC tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOn your marks...Prom nightAOW Taylor LuscombKirkwood Community College softball: Starring at the next levelElementary students cracking codeRobert Lee 'Bob' LincolnBone builders athletic class offered by Elite Fitness starting in MayAnamosa boys track and field: Running with the big boysGym proposal the wrong priorityProjects dominate city agenda Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.