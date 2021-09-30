Cornell’s women’s soccer team had a great opportunity in preparation for the Midwest Conference season with a hectic stretch of five home matches in nine days.
The Rams made the most of it, completing a strong 4-1 homestand with a 2-0 victory over NAIA’s Waldorf Sunday, Sept. 26.
Cornell (5-5 overall) outscored its five opponents 12-3, highlighted by three shutout wins.
The Rams netted both of their goals in the first half against Waldorf (2-8). Sanne Croes put Cornell on the scoreboard with an unassisted tally in the 17th minute for her third goal of the season.
Freshman Kylie Hard gave the Rams more breathing room with a goal at the 33-minute mark. It was her second score of the fall.
Goalkeeper Elise Thomason-Larsen notched her fifth win, saving three shots over 56 minutes of action. Kara Rivard and Evan Todd both saw time in goal in the second half to preserve the shutout. Rivard had one save.
The visiting Warriors held an 11-10 edge in total shots. Sam O’Brien led Cornell’s attack with three attempts, followed by Elise Hermiston and Croes with two apiece.
Earlier in the week, the women’s soccer team also took a 4-0 win over Marantha Baptist Friday, Sept. 24.
Cornell did most of the damage in the second half to pull away from the Sabercats.
The Rams (4-5) attempted a whopping 43 shots during the match. All 17 field players that saw action in the match recorded at least one shot. Hancox and Moreno led the charge with six each. Elise Hermiston recorded five shots, and Gabriella Garcia had four attempts off the bench.
The women also powered past Iowa Wesleyan in a 3-1 routing Thursday, Sept. 23.
Cornell netted all three of its goals in the second half.
Cornell controlled the match with a 20-5 advantage in shots.
The Rams now have time to recharge before taking a three-match winning streak into the MWC opener Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11 am. at Ripon. Cornell is the preseason favorite in the MWC Coaches’ Poll.