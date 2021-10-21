Cornell’s women lost a hard-fought 1-0 soccer match to Midwest Conference leader Lake Forest Saturday, Oct. 16.

The lone goal of the match was scored by Lake Forest (8-4-1 overall, 5-0-1 MWC) 13 minutes into the first half.

The Rams (6-7-1 overall, 1-1-1 MWC) attempted 14 shots in the match with 11 coming in the second half. Lake Forest collected 19 shots of its own.

Sam O’Brien led Cornell’s attack with six shots. Elissafe Moreno, Sydney Hancox and Maddalin Doran had two shots apiece. Elise Hermiston and Sanne Croes had one shot attempt each.

Elise Thomason-Larsen played the full 90 minutes in goal for Cornell. She recorded 11 saves during the match.

Saturday’s match started a tough three-game stretch where the Rams meet the top three teams in the MWC standings.

