Randy ‘Rudy’ Osborn, 63, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Saturday June 18, 2022, of esophageal cancer. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Celebrant Dawn Stephens will officiate. Visitation and viewing will be from 2-4 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place in the Lisbon Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Monday June 27, 2022. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon is caring for Randy and his family. Family and friends are invited to Whiteys on Highway 30 Lisbon for a reception following the service.
Randy is survived by his wife of 36 years, Chris; three children, Bryan of Brandon, Michelle and Aaron (Ashley Reynolds), both of Mount Vernon; four grandchildren, Emmy, Carson, Adaline and Alivia; his father, Frank Osborn of Mount Vernon; siblings, Rick (Cindy) Osborn of Lisbon, Rhonda (John) Mont of Aurora, Ill.; Aunt, Pat McQuillen of Moscow; brother-in-law, Matthew (Kathy) Kinley of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Katey Kinley of St. Paul, Minn. and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Crystal J. (Carmer) Osborn; in-laws, Hubert and Grace Kinley; sister-in-law, Susan Kinley and brother-in-law, Dan Kinley.
Randy was born June 2, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, son of Frank and Crystal Osborn. He graduated from Mount Vernon high school in 1977. After graduating, Randy found employment at Wilson’s/Farmstead Foods until its closing. Randy then began his career in the overhead garage door business. Randy was the one constant through the years as the business changed hands from Eastern Iowa Door to Wayne Dalton, to Adams Door, until his retirement.
Rudy had a heart of gold, who would do anything for anyone. He was in his element in the great outdoors, enjoying camping, mushroom hunting, fishing, deer hunting, as well as coyote hunting and playing cards at the Chub Lodge. His most treasured moments were his fishing trips with best friend, John Niederhauser, on the Kenai River in Alaska.
After his retirement, his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
