Turkey vulture
Buy Now
Nathan Countryman | Staff photo

More than 70 people came to learn about different breeds of raptors at Palisades-Keplar State Park Saturday, Oct. 8.

Sarah Screech Owl
Buy Now

Sarah, the screech owl looks towards the camera.

The event was hosted by the Friends of the Palisades-Keplar State Park, and featured speakers from Raptology of Iowa City.

Raptology 5
Buy Now

Mya Correll (right) inspects the talon of a raptor, one of many of the exhibits Raptology had on display as well after the in-person meeting the birds Saturday.
Raptology turkey vulture
Buy Now

Gonzo, the turkey vulture, suns his wings at the event Saturday, Oct. 8. The presenter was pointing out the colors of the wings of the birds as well.
Raptology turkey vulture
Buy Now

Gonzo, the turkey vulture, suns his wings at the event Saturday, Oct. 8. The presenter was pointing out the colors of the wings of the birds as well.
Peregrine falcon
Buy Now

Rachel, the peregrine falcon.

Recommended for you