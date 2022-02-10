Raymond Paul Zinkula, 95, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully Feb. 3, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30. a.m , Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with Bishop Thomas Zinkula presiding. Visitation will take place one hour before service at the church. Burial will be at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Solon. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family.
Raymond Paul Zinkula was born Oct. 4, 1926, in Mount Vernon, to George and Bessie (Vislisel) Zinkula. He attended Mount Vernon high school, graduating in 1945. Ray served with the Army during the Korean War. After returning to the United States, he farmed outside of Mount Vernon until retiring and moving to Cedar Rapids. Ray met Sheryl Cue at Armar Ballroom in Marion and they married Aug. 27, 1976, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Ray was a member of Solon American Legion Stinocher Post #460 for over 62 years.
Ray and Sheryl were an inseparable couple and thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company. They especially loved to dance, play euchre and pinochle, and travel with their friends. Ray was a wonderful storyteller and a fun-loving jokester. He was also a talented woodworker, taking up this hobby in retirement.
Survivors include his treasured wife of 45 years, Sheryl; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Cue; several nieces and nephews and many extended family members, neighbors, and friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph and Robert and sisters, Marie Kuntz and Dorothy Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Catholic Church or the Mount Vernon Community School District Foundation.
“People ask what I raised on the farm – corn and beans in the daytime and cain at night.”