Middle and high school patrons: read books to get books.
Cole Library is kicking off our Teen Summer Reading Program on May 31 and inviting middle and high school readers to take part. To participate, sign up at the first floor circulation desk and take home this year’s reading log.
For every 500 pages you read, you can pick out a book from our Teen Summer Reading shelf. We have a wide selection of books to choose from, including best-selling and award-winning titles from authors like Rick Riordan, Marcus Zusak, Leigh Bardugo, Lincoln Pierce, Margaret Peterson Haddix and many more. You can sign up anytime during the summer, but the Teen Summer Reading Program ends on July 31 – so get registered and get reading.