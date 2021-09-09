Strong social ties can have a direct and positive impact on overall health. However, over the past 18 months, the ways we have connected with others have changed and many Iowans may not be feeling as connected to the places they live, learn, work and play.
This lack of social connectedness is having an impact on our physical, mental and social health. Nothing is more important than our health and our connections with others. There is no better time than now to grab a walking buddy and register for the Healthiest State 11th Annual Walk.
The Annual Walk is an opportunity for you to safely gather with friends, neighbors, colleagues or classmates and join thousands of other Iowans in a collective effort to improve the wellness of our state by walking for 30 minutes on Oct. 6.
Walking is the easiest, most affordable and accessible form of physical activity to improve our health. It’s also a great way to re-connect with your community, workplace or school and the people who are part of it. Following more than a year of social distancing and disconnection, walking is the perfect activity to take a step in the right direction for your physical, mental and social health.
There may already be a walk planned in your community or you can register your own walk on behalf of your household, school, workplace, organization or community. View a map of planned walks or register your own at www.IowaHealthiestState.com/Walk.
Registering a walk is as easy. Here’s the steps:
• Register: Registration for the Healthiest State Annual Walk is free and easy. Register as a household, workplace, school or community group.
• Organize: Your walk can be as simple or spectacular as you’d like it to be! Plan to walk for 30 minutes in the morning, over your lunch break or in the evening time — whenever is most convenient for your group.
• Get the word out: The Healthiest State Initiative has free online resources to help make your walk a success, including a social media guide, communication templates and posters.
Join us on Oct. 6 to improve your own physical, mental and social health along with being part of a greater effort to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation. If you do walk with us, please share on social media using #WalkMoreConnectMore.
We appreciate your support in helping us reach our goal of becoming the healthiest state in the nation, one walk at a time.
Healthiest State MonthOctober is Healthiest State Month – and the Healthiest State Annual Walk serves as a kick-off. Iowans will be celebrating 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! all month long. 5-2-1-0 is a nationally recognized and evidence-based prevention framework to promote healthy habits. The goal is to increase physical activity and healthy eating through policy and environmental change. Learn more: IowaHealthiestState.com/5210.