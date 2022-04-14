Linn County campgrounds open this weekend
Campgrounds in Linn County are open for the season this Friday, April 15.
The campgrounds at Buffalo Creek Park, Morgan Creek Park, Pinicon Ridge Park, and Wanatee Park will open for the season by 8 a.m.
A majority of the campsites at these parks have water and electric hook-ups. A firewood bundle is available to purchase at each campground for $6 each. Most all family campground sites are first come-first served with self-registration. Only A-loop at Wanatee Park can be reserved online in advance, as well as group camps at Morgan Creek Park and Pinicon Ridge Park.
The primitive (no water or electricity) Matsell Bridge Equestrian Campground and Mt Hope also opens April 15. The nearby Matsell Bridge Primitive Campground is open year round, as is primitive camping at the Wakpicada Natural Area.
To learn more about policies, fees, and additional information about our campgrounds, visit the camping page at LinnCountyIowa.gov/Conservation. Campgrounds typically close for the season October 15.
Noxious weeds and invasive plants workshop
Come learn to identify and control difficult noxious weeds and invasive species in Eastern Iowa with a workshop with the Jones County Conservation Office. The event is Wednesday, April 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Central Park Nature Center in Center Junction.
This workshop will cover problem plants found in a range of habitats including backyards, forests, fields, shorelines, and parks. Find out about the methods and tools used by noxious weed control specialists to effectively control these challenging weeds. This class will be helpful for anyone seeking to control these problem species and for those simply interested in learning more about noxious weeds and invasive species.
Mushroom ramble
Marty Augustine of the Prairie State Mushroom Club will lead participants on a search for fungus at Wickiup Hill Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Wickiup Hill Learning Center. We will head to the woods to see what we can find along the Cedar River. Of course, at this time of year many folk’s thoughts will be on the tasty morel mushrooms – though we will see many other kinds of fungi as well. We will learn a bit more about local mushrooms and what was located at the end of the program – who knows, maybe someone will even share their favorite spots? Bring a container to collect mushrooms and dress for conditions that may include rolling forested terrain, downed trees, ticks, mosquitoes or poison ivy. Not particularly kid friendly due to these obstacles. This event is free, but registration is required to keep the size of group small.
Earth Day hike
Enjoy an Earth Day woodland wildflower walk at Pictured Rocks Park in Monticello Friday, April 22, beginning at 10 a.m.
Forest bathing series: Wellness and immune support with nature
Join Linn County Conservation and Good Medicine for an exploration of our Linn County parks as well as the practice of Forest Bathing, Friday, May 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. This month’s series is at Rock Island Preserve in Cedar Rapids. Participants will be guided through a clearly defined sequence of invitations to slow down, allow the senses to open, and experience the environment to deepen one’s relationship with self and nature. Participants also spend time in silence, listening and feeling with a quiet and accepting presence. These slow walks with the land are typically 1.5 miles or less and fit for all ages and physical conditions. This series will connect you with four of our beautiful county parks as well as leave you with enough experience to practice nature immersion on your own. Please dress for being outdoors and weather conditions for that day. Water bottles, bug spray, walking sticks and something to sit on are encouraged. Guided by Emelia Sautter, Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide with Good Medicine. Ages 15 and up. Cost: $20/person.
Spring bird walk
The Spring bird walk will take place Friday, May 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Nature Center in Center Junction. Bring your own binoculars or borrow a pair from the Central Park Nature Center.