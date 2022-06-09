Curious Clouds programJones County Conservation Board will be hosting a program on Curious clouds Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12. The event is a come and go event from 1 to 5 p.m. at Central Park Nature Center. Create fun cloud themed arts and crafts, as well as learn about different types of clouds we see.
Invasive species field day Jones County will hold an Invasive Species Field Day Wednesday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Central Park Enclosed Pavilion. The Hawkeye Cooperative Weed Management Area workshop is held annually to educate professional staff and landowners about invasive species and how we can all combat the invasive species problems where we live. This year’s field day will highlight the 2020 Derecho Effects on Management, Woodland ID and Invasive Management, Prairie ID and Invasive Management, and Watershed and Aquatic Invasive Species.
A detailed brochure including, and agenda can be downloaded from the Jones County Conservation Board website at https://www.jonescountyiowa.gov/conservation/news/invasive_species_field_day/
Please register by June 10 by calling or emailing Curtis Behrens at Curtis.Behrens@jonescountyiowa.gov or 319-462-0775. Snacks and lunch will be provided.
Garden Creations: Plant a Seed, watch it growGarden Creations: Plant a Seed, watch it grow will be held Wednesday, June 15, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center.
The Linn County Master Gardeners will explore with your children what is happening in the garden as it grows. Come to learn about growing a garden and create fun projects in the garden setting. Preschool children must be accompanied by an adult. Maximum participants is capped at 12, and there is a $3 fee for non members to the Buresh Center.
Rock painting Garden creations: Rock painting will be held Wednesday, June 22, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness center.
Maximum participants is capped at 12, and there is a $3 fee for non members to the Buresh Center.
Jr. Eco-Engineers campThe Junior Eco-engineers camp will be held Friday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wickiup Hill Learning Center in Toddville.
Explore the fascinating structures of the animal world. Build a life-size bird’s nest. Head to the creek for water play and model beaver dam construction. Investigate the structure of beehives and create cool honeycomb crafts. Imagine you are a giant spider and build a web with your team. See how many things you can catch in the web. The event costs $15 per child and is open to youth 10 and up. Pre-registration is required.
The chances of getting extra wet and muddy are high. Bring extra clothes and shoes.
Kids fishing derbyA Kids fishing derby will be held Monday, July 4, at Riverside Park in Central City. The derby takes place following the parade in Central City and lasts until 1:30 p.m. The derby is presented in partnership with the Central City Sons of the American Veterans Post 37, and fishing will happen along the Wapsipinicon River. Fishing poles can be provided if needed.
Mother Nature’s fireworksThe event will be held at Wickiup Hill Learning Center from 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.
The family friendly firefly catch, release and observation program teaches about this mysterious insect with views up close on our trails near the Wickiup Hill Learning Center. Meet out front by the kiosk near the parking lot. Cost is $1 per child 16 and under or $2.50 per adult.