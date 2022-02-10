Learn about the Four R’sCome learn about the four R’s (recycling, reducing, reusing and refuse) at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Wickiup Hill Learning Center, presented by Green Iowa AmeriCorps members. We will discuss what the four different r’s are, the benefits of living more sustainably, and the difference between materials going to the landfill vs. being recycled. Following the presentation, there will be an activity focusing on thinking about ways the 4 r’s can be incorporated into your daily routine and what that means.
Central Park Early Out shed hunts Head to Central Park Wednesday, Feb. 16 and/or the Feb. 23, at 2:30 p.m. to learn the basics of “Shed Hunting.” Participants will be hunting for dropped/shed antlers from area white-tailed deer. Meet in the lower level of the Central Park Nature Center for a short informational gathering before heading out to search for shed antlers. Finders, keepers. Dress for the weather, including boots that can get dirty, and come to have fun. Please pre-register at https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Jones.aspx
Central Park Nature Center Winter Open House/Great Backyard Bird CountMark your calendar and bring the whole family to the “Central Park Nature Center Winter Open House & Great Backyard Bird Count” on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at Central Park Nature Center in Center Junction.
The day kicks off with a Bird Identification PowerPoint presentation to learn about the birds in your area. Visit the Nature Center Open House between 10 a.m. and noon to learn how you can participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count as you view birds at the Nature Center bird feeders.
Watch and learn about the Nature Centers’ live animals as they get fed at 10:30 a.m. Don’t forget to make a suet log bird feeder to take home before you go. (one per family)
Feeling more adventurous? If we still have good snow conditions check out a pair of snowshoes and explore Central Park. To register for this event please visit https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Jones.aspx
Eco explorersThe Linn County Conservation Department will be hosting an eco-explorers event for youth aged 5-9 Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Wickiup Hills Learning Center, from 10 a.m. to noon. Eco-Explorer days may include exploring, outdoor skills, animal tracking, nature and sensory awareness, storytelling, plant and animal study, empowerment, and lots of fun and play. This is a drop-off program that encourages independence from the caregiver. Cost is $10 per child.
Twist, tie and dyeNeed more vibrant colors in your wardrobe? Come join Linn County Conservation for a twist, tie and dye event Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at Wickiup Hill Learning Center. Learn some different twists and ties to make something colorful. Participants are asked to bring their own items to dye (cotton, nothing larger than a t-shirt with a limit of two items per participant). This program is for people 12 and older with a cost of $10 per person.
Take a walk on
the WILD SideCome explore one of the unique natural areas in Linn County with a hike along trails at Chain Lakes Natural Area in Palo Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. One of the dominant features of this 491-acre area is the Chain Lakes Bridge, built in 1884 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This area is part of the Cedar River Greenbelt and is divided by the Cedar River. Cost is $1 child 16 and under and $2.50 for adults.