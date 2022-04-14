The Local by Gwyn Mawr is looking to host an inaugural 5K run and walk in Mount Vernon this summer.
Anna Wilson, co-owner of the winery, outlined the plans for the event at the April 4 Mount Vernon City Council meeting. Because the event will have wine offered to participants and need an extension of the boundaries for their liquor license, Wilson was looking for the city’s approval to help bolster her case for the liquor license boundary extension.
Wilson said the 5K will take part on city streets. She worked to make sure the 5K route did not cross Hwy. 1 or utilize First Street, the main thoroughfares in the Mount Vernon community.
“I made sure that we showed off elements like Davis Park, Cornell College and the Ash Park Historic District on the route, as I view this as a tourism event for the City of Mount Vernon as well,” Wilson said. “This isn’t necessarily a competitive event, but a way to highlight our community to other people.”
Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch said city management is not treating this request any differently than any other project or event, and Wilson will need to communicate with neighbors about potential impact on parking for the event that day.
Wilson said that the date planned for the 5K is July 16, the weekend after Heritage Days.
The race will begin and end at The Local. Packet pick-up would be Friday, July 15.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon police chief Doug Shannon said working with Wilson has been great, and the department has no concerns.
“We’ll work with her to make sure that the boundaries for the alcohol allowed areas are clearly marked and clearly contained, and that no alcohol will be allowed along the 5K route,” Shannon said. “We have appreciated her keeping the 5K off Hwy. 1 and First Street.”
Wilson said she expects up to 500 participants, and that a portion of the money raised will be donated to a non-profit organization to be designated in the future.
“I just see this as a great opportunity of a fun event that can advertise our community, and I look at this as being an annual event,” Wilson said.
City council member Paul Tuerler said the reason he was in support of this, was that this was an event that looked to draw people to the community, and that neighboring businesses could tie into this event.