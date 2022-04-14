Tai chi classes are being offered at Dance Arts Iowa in First Street Community Center on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The classes began the first week of April and are taught by Jeff Schmatt.
“I started learning kung fu in 1986 while in college in Cedar Rapids,” Schmatt said. “I took their instructor program in 1988. When the school folded, I continued to teach tai chi as it was my favorite of the three styles of kung fu I had learned.”
Schmatt said he has been an instructor for roughly 30 years now, and teaches with the Grant Wood AEA “College for Kids” summer program, reaching middle school children for one of the units.
“I teach the kids a short version of the form in the two-week program, and show them the hidden self-defense moves and how to be ‘street smart.’” Schmatt said. “I also have been certified by JustYellFire.com women’s self-defense. My wife Marci became a Yoga Fit Yoga instructor in 2015.”
For Schmatt, there are numerous things he loves about instructing tai chi as an exercise.
“It is a gentle low impact exercise that almost anyone can practice,” Schmatt said. “I have had knee issues my entire life, including two major knee surgeries and was told by my doctors in my twenties to stop practicing martial arts-period. And I would have arthritis in my knees by my 30s--thankfully ignoring their “advice” I continued to practice tai chi. I am way past 30, and still no arthritis and I attribute that to my Tai Chi (and Yoga practice).”
Schmatt noted that tai chi has hidden self-defense moves, so it was practiced right under the Chinese government’s noses when they had outlawed martial arts, and it is now considered the national exercise of China.
“The slow and graceful movements help teach muscle control and improve balance,” Schmatt said. “It is now common knowledge that a fall in our advanced years that leads to a bone break, can be the start of cascading health decline--and can even lead to death. Working on your balance at any stage of life is fundamental to long-term health and vitality.”
As well, the breathing and meditation of tai chi can help support individuals’ mental health.
“The best feeling for me is when I get ‘lost’ in the movements and it becomes a moving meditation,” he said.
Schmatt said classes are currently starting with lunch on Wednesdays at First Street Community Center.
“Since you don’t need to wear special clothing to do tai chi, it is a great exercise to break up the sitting that so many jobs require in our society,” Schmatt said. “One can practice tai chi and easily return to work, relaxed and energized.”
The biggest things Schmatt said individuals need for tai chi is an open mind and patience.
“The moves at first are awkward for everyone, so being patient with yourself is key to success,” Schmatt said. “How I teach is by teaching individual postures of the form, and then linking them together to the whole form that when mastered takes eight minutes to run. Each posture can be practiced on its own, and you progress through the entire form as you gain comfort in the initial postures.”
Schmatt said he is able to modify postures if someone has physical limitations, so you can enjoy the practice and, if you stick with it, hopefully that limitation disappears.
Classes run roughly 45 minutes long, and people can join at any time.
Schmatt runs a punch card system, so the classes are ongoing.
Schmatt has offered tai chi classes numerous times since moving to Mount Vernon, including at Cornell and with Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation, and recreation yoga in the park.
“I enjoy the friendly people of Mount Vernon and Lisbon, and have made many long-term friendships through meeting via tai chi or yoga,” Schmatt said.
If people have questions, he advises them to contact him via phone at 319-895-8776, where he can address any health concerns and how tai chi can benefit them. The first class is free.
Health benefits one can get from tai chi include better sleep, improved balance, reducing stress, better mood, improved cognition, increased strength and flexibility.
“I have had long-term students who reported lower bad cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and less aches and pains,” Schmatt said.