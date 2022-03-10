Disney Nature
series African CatsWickiup Hill Learning Center will be hosting a movie day Tuesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. The movie will be “African Cats,” which features the real-life love, humor and determination of the kings of the African savannah: Mara, an endearing lion cub who strives to grow up with her mother’s strength, spirit and wisdom; Sita, a fearless cheetah and single mother of five mischievous newborns; and Fang, a proud leader of the pride who must defend his family from a rival lion. Bring a comfy blanket to sit on the floor with and a water bottle. No cost, but online registration is required so there is enough popcorn for everyone.
The Cats of America presentation Linn County Conservation and Whitetails Unlimited will present a talk on the cats of America Thursday, March 17. The talk is set for 6-7:30 p.m.at Wickiup Hill Learning Center in Toddville. Dr. William R. Clark, professor emeritus of wildlife ecology at Iowa State University will provide a talk which starts with a brief overview of the evolution of cats including paleological history of sabertooth cats and cheetahs that once roamed North America. The talk transitions to the modern cat species including endangered species like ocelots, and common species like bobcats. Dr. Clark will also talk about pumas that occasionally show up in Iowa. Finally, he will discuss conservation challenges including habitat loss, climate change, conflicts, and hunting. Participants will find there are lots of great pictures and appropriate scientific information, skulls and skins. No cost, but online registration required to save a seat.
Animal Tracks and signsJoin the Jones County Naturalist at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Central Park Nature Center for some “Animal Tracks and Sign” fun. Help figure out what animals have been leaving messy smudges on the Nature Center doors, what bird left a feather in the grass, whose tracks are in the snow or mud, and what chewed on that tree. You’ll learn how to “read” animal tracks and sign to find out what animals live in your backyard. Find out how to make your own plaster cast of an animal track and go on a fun and adventurous animal track and sign scavenger hunt. To register for one or both days of this event go to https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Jones.aspx .
Paddles in the PoolGet ready to get back into the rivers, lakes and other aquatic activities Sunday, March 27, from noon to 3 p.m. at Bender Pool in Cedar Rapids. The course will cover kayak safety, personal floatation devices (PFD’s), strokes, entering and exiting kayaks and much more, as you immerse yourself with information and some paddling experience in the pool. The course is designed for the beginning boater to gain some knowledge and confidence. Bring your own boat and PFD if you can, or let Linn County Conservation know and we can provide gear. Registration is through Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation at Cedar-Rapids.org. $10 per person and open to ages 10 and up.
Bluebird box workshop Join the Jones County Naturalist Saturday, March 26, at 10 a.m. at the Central Park Nature Center as we learn about the amazing Eastern Bluebird. Find out how to attract bluebirds to your property, what types of artificial housing they prefer, how to manage and maintain your bluebird houses for success, how to deter pests and parasites, and learn how to tell what other local birds might be using your bluebird houses. Each family attending will be able to build their own bluebird box to take home. Pre-registration is required. To register for this event, go to https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Jones.aspx