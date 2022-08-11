Registration for the Healthiest State 12th Annual Walk, presented by Delta Dental of Iowa, is now open. Wednesday, Oct. 5, thousands of Iowans across the state will participate in organized walks at schools, workplaces and in their cities.

Registration is free and easy: Visit IowaHealthiestState.com/Walk to sign-up as an individual, school, workplace, or organization to walk for 30 minutes any time Oct. 5.

