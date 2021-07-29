The City of Lisbon has been doing emergency repairs to a water main and a pipe over the last week.
The water main break was discovered Monday, July 19.
According to city administrator Brandon Siggins, the water main the city was fixing was the second water main break in the past month in the city.
Siggins reiterated that water for the city was never threatened to the level the city would need to be placed under a boil order, and many of these breaks are due to the aging infrastructure of the City of Lisbon.
“We as a city try our hardest to make sure essential services like water are not disrupted, and we try to make sure no one is ever under a boil advisory, as that impacts so many people,” Siggins said.
Siggins explained the break looked worse than it was, due to the size of the main that was ruptured. Because the break happened at a 10-inch main, Siggins noted that there was a lot of water that was flowing through that line when it was broken.
“This particular break was a connection of pipe to a 10-inch main,” Siggins said. “Crews have worked to make repairs to the water main initially, and when we got into the ground and looked at things, realized that the pipe that 10-inch main broke with needs to be repaired.”
Siggins noted that city crews would be completing the repairs to the pipe by the middle of the week of July 26.
Siggins said the city is working on getting ready to install a new water main for the northern portion of Lisbon, with the city completing the required surveys to apply for a Community Block Development Grant. The next application deadline is Oct. 1 , and the city of Lisbon is still waiting for 30 or fewer income surveys to be returned. The surveys are all anonymous and can be dropped off at Lisbon City Hall. Siggins noted that main wouldn’t be an immediate fix, but getting that main underway is a way to help improve the city infrastructure.
Siggins noted citizens may notice discoloration in their water from the main and water being fixed, and that’s because sediment in the system were disrupted. The water itself is fine and the discoloration should go away fairly quickly.
Siggins said that no citizens lost water because of the water main being disrupted and when that was repaired.