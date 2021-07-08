Our first month out of session has come to an end. Here are a few highlights of what I have been up to:
Toward the end of May, I was invited to visit Camp Courageous in Monticello. Camp Courageous is a 501©(3) non-profit organization that provides year-round recreational and respite care opportunities for individuals with special needs. Camp Courageous offers a variety of services including weeklong camp sessions, respite care weekends, winter camper care, family camp sessions, outdoor education sessions, and Courageous Travels. The camp operates primarily on donations without government assistance, formal sponsorship, or paid fundraisers. On an annual basis, Camp Courageous serves thousands of individuals with special needs ranging in age from 1 to 105. Thank you to Charlie Becker and Camp Courageous for everything they are doing to make the world a better place.
I was invited to speak at the Five Seasons Republican Women’s event. It was an honor to speak at their event and to be able to discuss so many important issues facing Iowa today and tomorrow. These folks are the essence of support to the Republican party, and to the political education and activism of the public.
Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids hosted me on June 11. I can’t say enough good things about, or thank Kirkwood enough after having me. President Lori Sundberg is leading the way on training Iowans on essential skills to keep our businesses and economy alive. We are lucky to have her, her staff, and KCC in our state.
On July 1, $97,500,000 in new state program funds will became available via the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program to expand broadband access to unserved and underserved Iowans. This funding will be distributed through Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) #006 which has been posted for review by the public through Pre-Publication which includes application materials, relevant dates, pre-requisites, and other information necessary for prospective applicants. These materials can be found at the following link:
Stay connected with me by finding me on Facebook, using the contact information provided on my website, or by contacting my legislative email. As always, I look forward to another great month of representing the people of District 95.