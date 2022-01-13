Smores and sledding
at Wanatee ParkThe Linn County Conservation will be hosting a s’mores and sledding event at Wanatee Park in Marion Thursday, Jan. 13. The event will be held beginning at 4 p.m., with a campfire gathering with s’more fixings, scavenger hunts and crafts near the Red Cedar Lodge hill. The program is offered at no cost.
Winter fishing AcademyIf you’ve ever wanted to learn how to fish, the Linn County Conservation crew will walk you through the steps you need to take at the Winter Fishing Academy, Saturday, Jan. 15. The class runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Wickiup Hill Learning Center. Beginners will learn about the basics of fishing: What line to use, tying knots, choosing the right hooks, bobbers, sinkers and lures. What fishing rods are best for beginners and why? To make your fishing experience more productive, join Naturalist Chuck Ungs as we tease out the things you should know to become a successful angler. The class is free, but pre-registration is required.
Open House and Winter Fun DayMark your calendars for the Central Park Nature Center Open House and Winter Fun Day on Monday, January 17. Visit the Central Park Nature Center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to explore the Center’s latest exhibit additions. Watch the Nature Center live animals being fed at 10:30 a.m. Make a pinecone birdfeeder to take home. Enter the winter coloring contest and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or apple cider.
Bring your winter gear to head outside! Snow pants, coats, winter boots, hats, and mittens recommended. If we have snow, try out a pair of our snowshoes while exploring the trails of Central Park.
Have you always wondered what ice fishing was like? Check-out some of the parks ice fishing equipment at the Nature Center and give it a try. Park staff will be on hand to help drill holes and guide fishing activity on the lake from 1:30 to 4 p.m. near the new fishing pier. Try your luck or skill at catching a fish through the ice! (Anyone 16 and older fishing will need a valid Iowa Fishing License.) Register for the indoor “Introduction to Ice Fishing” program scheduled for 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (space is limited). Register at https://www.mycountyparks.com/Event/County/Jones/
Snowshoes and ice fishing equipment available for check-out timeslots first-come first-serve.
Don’t like the cold, take a drive around the park to check out our renovated boat ramp area, handicap accessible fishing pier and walkway, and beach area as you dream of summer fun in 2022.
Stay in the know – follow Jones County Conservation on Facebook or keep up to date on our website at https://www.jonescountyiowa.gov/conservation/
Almost full moon owl walkThe walk in the park series will hold an owl walk at Wickiup Hill Learning Center Tuesday, Jan. 18. Come learn about some of the common owls of Iowa, and what makes them nature’s perfect mouse traps. View wings and talons, owl pellets and more before we head down the trail to see if we can carry on a conversation with one of the locals. The full moon should be rising as we hike, providing unique views, especially from the wetland at night. Cost: $1/child 16 and under or $2.50/ adult.
Matsell Bridge Nature hikeThe Walk on the WILD Side nature hike will travel to the Matsell Bridge Natural Area to explore the Red Oak Trail Tuesday, Jan. 25. The walk will wander the trail near the Wapsipinicon River through lovely oaks and woodland forest to see, hear and smell what winter brings us. There are always many wonders to enjoy as we immerse ourselves in woods amidst this winter season. Expect to experience a variety of flora and fauna along the way. We will share an impressive view of the river from the bluff above. The parking lot is located at the shooting range at 200 Range Road (formerly 3716 Matsell Park Rd) Central City. Cost is $1 for children 16 and under or $2.50 per adult.
Take and Make fishing kit If you got the angling bug from the winter academy earlier in January, the Linn County Conservation is also hosting a take and make series Fishing 101 kit. Each kit includes some information and a mini kit of tackle that should lead you down the path towards increasing your catch. Each kit includes a variety of hooks, bobbers and instructions on knots to tie as well as methods that will move you from fishing to catching. Cost is $5 a kit, and they can be picked up at Wickiup Learning Center in Linn County beginning Jan. 26 from 3-5 p.m.