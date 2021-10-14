Wickiup Fall FestKick off the fall season and enjoy a morning of family fun at Wickiup Hill Learning Center Saturday, Oct. 16. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon. Come out and experience a friendly trick or treat hike through the woods, pumpkin bowling, straw scramble, creepy critters and more. This event is aimed at youth ages 3 to 10, but younger and older siblings are welcome. Costumes encouraged. Cost is $3/child.
Owl-O-Ween Wickiup Hill Learning Center is hosting Owl-O-Ween Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This night hike down the trails at Wickiup will give people more information about these nocturnal creatures that can be found in Eastern Iowa. Costumes are encouraged. The cost is $2.5 per adult and $1 per child. Online registration recommended at mycountyparks.com/county/linn
Iowa’s Owls and Owl Prowl If you didn’t get enough information on owls at Owl-O-Ween, Jones County Conservation will be hosting a seminar on Iowa’s Owls and the Owl Prowl Friday, Oct. 22. The event will be held at Central Park Nature Center in Center Junction beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Participants will meet in the lower level of the Central Park Nature Center at 6:30 p.m. for a PowerPoint presentation on the owls of Iowa. An owl Prowl will be held beginning at 7:30 p.m., with a hike along the trails of Central Park as participants listen for owl calls. If you are taking part in the owl hike, wear appropriate footwear and dress for the weather you are about to encounter. For more information or to RSVP, contact Michele Olson at 319-481-7987 or naturalist@jonescountyiowa.gov.
The workshop and hike is offered free of charge, thanks to the Resource Enhancement and Protection – Conservation Education Program. The program is geared towards participants 12 and over.
Woodcarving
Holiday Ornament Come learn how to make your own wood-carved holiday ornament at Wickiup Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. With the guidance of the Cedar Valley Woodcarvers instructors, you will learn basic tool handling and carving. Start a new holiday tradition by creating a beautiful hand carved holiday ornament. Perfect for gift giving or for starting your own collection. This program is for adults only, no experience needed. Bring your own lunch and we will provide the materials and tools. Additional ornaments available to purchase during class. Register for the class by October 27. Cost is $10.