The Rev. Dr. Richard H. Thomas, whose contributions as a history professor, architectural historian, Methodist chaplain, and cherished friend, made an indelible impact on Mount Vernon, Cornell College, much of Iowa and beyond, died at age 92, April 24, 2023, in Cedar Rapids.

A public service will be held at a later date.

