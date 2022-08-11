A celebration of life will be held for Richard (Dick) Clark Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the home of Myrt and Bill Bowers, 203 Old Lincoln Highway, in Mount Vernon.

Richard left his journey on earth to join his parents, Jake and Marcella (Brannaman) Clark, and three siblings, Debra (Clark) Bridgewater, Gary Clark and baby Dennis Clark in heavenly land. He died of cardiac arrest March of 2022, after a courageous three month hospitalization in Las Vegas, Nev.

