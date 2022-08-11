A celebration of life will be held for Richard (Dick) Clark Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the home of Myrt and Bill Bowers, 203 Old Lincoln Highway, in Mount Vernon.
Richard left his journey on earth to join his parents, Jake and Marcella (Brannaman) Clark, and three siblings, Debra (Clark) Bridgewater, Gary Clark and baby Dennis Clark in heavenly land. He died of cardiac arrest March of 2022, after a courageous three month hospitalization in Las Vegas, Nev.
Richard was born the second child of 14 on Dec. 16, 1939. He attended Rosedale rural school through seventh grade and graduated from Mount Vernon high school in1958. Following graduation, he joined the US Navy and was stationed at Navel Air Station Whidbey Island, off the shore of Washington State. He was assigned to electronics school and then as a Navy Plane Captain on an A3P Sky Warrior twin jet powered strategic bomber, built by Douglas Aircraft Company, designated “The Whale”. Richard worked as a proud ironworker on many elaborate casinos in Las Vegas and welcomed friends and family to his home. Richard was married to Diane Toberlin in 1959 and is survived by daughter, Kelly Clark(Josh Stodola) and grandson, Nolan Stodola. His siblings include sisters, Myrtle Bowers, Marcia Kimm, Donna Ulch, Donita VanHamme and Denise Havill and brothers Keith, Douglas, Kenneth, Steven and Merle.