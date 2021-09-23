Cornell’s football team scored the initial touchdown Saturday, Sept. 18, then gave up 28 unanswered points in a 31-13 loss to undefeated Midwest Conference foe Ripon at Ingalls Field.
The young Rams (1-2 overall, 1-1 MWC) started well in their first road game of the season, grabbing a 7-0 lead late in the opening quarter on a 22-yard pass connection from Isaak Hahn to freshman Tony Gomez.
Cornell’s offense would not reach the end zone again until the fourth quarter, after the Red Hawks (3-0, 2-0) built a 28-7 advantage.
Defensive end Ben Brassard set up Cornell’s last score with a forced fumble and recovery at the Ripon 15-yard line. Four plays later, Hahn tossed a 1-yard TD pass to Andrew Barker, making it 28-13 with 8:24 remaining in the game.
Cornell limited MWC rushing leader Connor Ramage to 47 yards, 111 below his season average. The Red Hawks did most of their damage through the air, passing for 282 yards and three TDs.
Cornell tight end Mason Davis hauled in five receptions for 102 yards, including a long gain of 43. Hahn was 11-of-21 passing with two TDs, while also netting a team-high 51 rushing yards on 10 carries. Peni Waqairatu and Gomez added 40 and 36 yards on the ground, respectively.
The Rams, who totaled 301 yards of offense, had two drives end with interceptions inside Ripon’s 20. Cornell turned the ball over on downs on three other series.
Cornell’s Trey Birdsong accounted for 98 all-purpose yards, 73 coming off four kickoff returns.
Eddie Del Castillo and Jonathan Buehler each recorded a quarterback sack for the Rams, who gave up 412 yards. Colden Clark posted a team-best seven tackles. Freshman cornerback Sam Adams had five tackles, including 1.5 for losses.
Ripon took control of the game with a 21-point second quarter and led 21-7 at halftime. The Red Hawks stretched the margin to 28-7 with 3:41 to go in the third quarter.
The Rams next contest is against Lake Forest (3-0, 2-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 in Lake Forest, Ill.