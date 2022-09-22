Midwest Conference unbeaten Ripon reeled off three quick touchdowns in the opening quarter en route to a 49-14 football win over the host Rams on a rainy Saturday at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.

The Red Hawks (3-0 overall, 2-0 MWC) relied on a balanced offensive attack that generated 443 total yards and scored on all six possessions in the red zone. The young Rams (1-2 overall, 1-1 MWC) showed flashes with big plays, although couldn’t overcome three turnovers and were limited to 244 yards.

