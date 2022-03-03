Lisbon students are putting final touches on the Roaring Jazz Night fundraiser for the musical department, slated for Friday, March 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and being sold in advance through students.
The festival will feature performances from the junior high jazz band, high school jazz band and high school jazz choir.
Joseph Arch, director of the Lisbon band programs notes that the performance will be the night before the state qualifying event for the Lisbon High School Jazz Band, so it’s a great time for them to preview some of the numbers they’ve prepared for that.
“It’s also our department’s greatest fundraiser,” Arch said. “It’s a great opportunity to see large acts and small acts from our school perform and support our music department.”
According to choir director Julie Stulken, auditions for the variety acts were held Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The theme for this year’s event is the Roaring 20s.
“Anticipate a lot of gold, silver and black, as well as possibly flapper dances and some of the fashion styles from the 1920s,” said Rachel Masters, member of the jazz band and choir.
One of the things that Johnny Mallie, jazz band member enjoys about the concert is the different styles of music that students perform.
“It’s one of the bigger events for our arts program,” Mallie said. “It’s the one fundraiser we do every year, and it’s a chance for us to highlight different performers through the school.”
The other key, Stulken said, is that this fundraiser is completely student supported. From setting the theme, to collecting donations, decorations and tear down of the evening, students are assisting every step of the way.
“There’s a lot of unique and different performances people get to see,” said Allie Silva, member of the jazz band.
“It’s a great way to see a lot of students having fun playing different styles of music they can play,” said Mya Whittenbaugh, member of the jazz band.