Robert “Bob” Frank Wolfe, 91, of Mount Vernon, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at St. Luke’s Nassif Transitional Care Center, Cedar Rapids. Bob just celebrated his 91st birthday. He was surrounded by family and received many phone calls from loved ones saying their goodbyes.
Bob was born Nov. 16, 1930, in Mount Vernon, the son of town doctor, Thomas L. and Wilma (Frank) Wolfe. He married Vivian McConaughy in Nashua, at the famous Little Brown Church Oct. 17, 1953. They first met at Sargant’s Farm, then spent the next 55 years by each other’s side until Vivian’s passing in 2009. They enjoyed spending their time traveling with each other.
He served in the Navy from 1951-54. A veteran of the Korean War, Bob served on the Naval Destroyer, USS Ulhmann (DD-687). He spent his Christmas away from home in Hong Kong during the war. Bob was a proud member of the Cyclops American Legion Post 109 for 66 years.
Bob enjoyed going over to Kroul Farms to spend time with his sister, Lizzy. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed spending time with Jack and Glenn McConaughy, fishing talk with his grandson, Ben, and taking his kids trout fishing.
He was an active volunteer in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities proudly serving the Booster Club, Southeast Linn Community Center, Heritage Days, and Sauerkraut Days.
Bob is survived by his children, Glenn (Kim) Wolfe, Jack (Connie) Wolfe, and Dan Wolfe; grandchildren, Zach (Doni), Thomas, Nathan (Katie), Josh (Alicia), Hattie, Danny, Brandon, Amber (Andrew), Ben, Jamie (Joe), Danielle, and Robert; many great grandchildren; brother, David Wolfe; brother-in-law, Glenn McConaughy; sisters-in-law, Mary Wolfe, Betty Wolfe, and Jane Kelso; and special friend, Jeanie Litts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; daughter, Kathy; daughter-in-law, Patti; brothers, Thomas and John; sisters, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Kroul and Mary Smith; and two half-brothers, Daniel T. and Richard B. Wolfe; and son-in-law, Alvin Onstott.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Memorials are suggested to one of Bob’s favorite Mount Vernon and Lisbon community organizations at the choice of the donor.
Please share your support and memories with Bob’s family on his Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.