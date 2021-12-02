Robert “Bob” Frank Wolfe, 91, of Mount Vernon, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at St. Luke’s Nassif Transitional Care Center, Cedar Rapids. Bob just celebrated his 91st birthday last week. He was surrounded by family and received many phone calls from loved ones saying their goodbyes. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Bob was born Nov. 16, 1930, in Mount Vernon, son of town doctor, Thomas L. and Wilma (Frank) Wolfe. He married Vivian McConaughy in Nashua at the famous Little Brown Church Oct. 17, 1953. They first met at Sargant’s Farm, then spent the next 55 years by each other’s side, until Vivian’s passing in 2009. They enjoyed spending their time traveling with each other.
He served in the Navy from 1951-1954. A veteran of the Korean War, Bob served on the Naval Destroyer, USS Ulhmann (DD-687). He spent his Christmas away from home in Hong Kong during the war. Bob was a proud member of the Cyclops American Legion Post 109 for 66 years.
Bob enjoyed going over to Kroul Farms to spend time with his sister, Lizzy. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed spending time with Jack and Glenn McConaughy, talking fishing with his grandson, Ben, and taking his kids trout fishing.
He was an active volunteer in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities, proudly serving the Booster Club, Southeast Linn Community Center, Heritage Days, and Sauerkraut Days.
Bob is survived by his children, Glenn (Kim) Wolfe, Jack (Connie) Wolfe, and Dan Wolfe; grandchildren, Zach (Doni), Thomas, Nathan (Katie), Josh (Alicia), Hattie, Danny, Brandon, Amber (Andrew), Ben, Jamie (Joe), Danielle, and Robert; many great- grandchildren; brother, David Wolfe; brother-in-law, Glenn McConaughy; sisters in law, Mary Wolfe, Betty Wolfe and Jane Kelso and special friend, Jeanie Litts
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; daughter, Kathy; daughter-in-law, Patti; brothers, Thomas and John; sisters, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Kroul and Mary Smith; two half-brothers, Daniel T. and Richard B. Wolfe and son-in-law, Alvin Onstott.
Memorials are suggested to one of Bob’s favorite Mount Vernon and Lisbon community organizations at the choice of the donor.
