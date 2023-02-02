Robert J. “Rob” Williamson, 58, of Monticello died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at home.

Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello with a memorial service commence at 1 p.m. Rev. Dave Raemisch officiated. Burial will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, at a later date.

