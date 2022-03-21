Robert W. Bennett, 67, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Lisbon and Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, of pancreatic cancer. Family and friends gathered for a visitation followed by a funeral service Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. A private family burial was at Rock Island National Cemetery.
Bob was born May 14, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, son of Dean Willard and Zella Jo (Long) Bennett. He grew up in Lisbon, actively participating in music, theater, and school sports, especially wrestling and football. Bob graduated from Lisbon high school in 1972 and joined the US Navy as a storekeeper. He traveled the world aboard the USS Barry and continued his love of sports playing softball.
Upon honorable discharge, Bob returned to the area, where he worked a short time for James W Bell, before joining his family legacy in painting and wallpapering. He worked for the family business, Model Painting, and many others, including Broulik Painting. Bob was a masterful perfectionist with a very strong work ethic.
He was married for a short time to Lolita Stevens, later divorcing. On Sept. 9, 2019, Bob married Kathy Cook. He was a longtime Cubs fan, a member of Painters Local 447, Federated Church and the Solon American Legion. Bob will be lovingly remembered for his kind heart and desire to take care of others before himself.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Cook-Bennett; mother, Zella Jo Bennett; siblings, Becky Bunting, John Bennett, Jim (Vicky) Bennett, David Bennett, Donnie Bennett and Nancy Goodale; step-children, Adrina, Andrea, Edward, Erin, Eric and Edmund; step-grandchildren, Melody, Majesty, Edward Jr., Na’sir, Adriyah and Adraniece; 14 nieces and nephews and 21 great nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Willard Bennett; niece, Kelsey Bennett Knoke; sister-in-law, Denise Hanna-Bennett; brother-in-law, Richard Goodale and father-in-law, Charles Cook.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
The family extends a sincere thank you to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospice and Amy Bennett for their compassion and care in Bob’s final days.
Please share your support and memories with Bob’s family on his Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.