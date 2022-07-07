Ross Steven Kamerling, 37, of Lisbon, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Lisbon. A funeral service was held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon with burial at Lisbon Cemetery. Celebrant Dawn Stephens officiated. Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Service of Mount Vernon cared for Ross and his family.
Survivors include his parents, Lawrence and Galeen of Lisbon; sister, Racheal Lawrence (Ben) of Mount Vernon; brother, Robby (Kendra) of Mount Vernon; two nieces, Kelsey and Delaney; two nephews, Keean and Walker; maternal grandmother, Barb Campbell; aunts and uncles, Rick Barkdoll, C.T. Campbell (Dawn), Kelly LeGrand, Kandi Vozenilek (Chad), Alan Kamerling (Allison) and Dianna Kamerling and numerous other relatives and friends.
Ross Steven was born Aug. 18, 1984, in Cedar Rapids, son of Lawrence and Galeen Barkdoll Kamerling. He grew up in Lisbon where he attended school and graduated from Lisbon high school in 2003. He continued to live in Lisbon and worked in construction. Ross worked for fourteen years for Laborer’s Local 43 in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed working on his car and truck. Ross always found new ways of tinkering on his vehicles.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; one aunt and three uncles.
A memorial fund has been established in Ross S. Kamerling’s name to the family.
