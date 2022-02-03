Julie Light helps Andrew and Katie Torkelson get the hands placement correct for hands-only CPR training at Cornell College Saturday, Jan. 29. The training was offered by the Rotary Club of Linn County.
More than 30 volunteers got a chance to learn or brush-up on hands only CPR training. The training was hosted by the Rotary Club of Linn County at Cornell College’s Thomas Commons Saturday, Jan. 29.
Instructors from the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service helped remind people of the important steps of CPR hands only training, including
This training, offered annually, has now reached roughly 150 different people since the Rotary Club has been offering, noted Gene Johnston, member of the Rotary Club.
Jacob Lindauer, director of LMVAS, said that where most incidents that require CPR are in a home setting mostly. With the response time for LMVAS being roughly between five to 10 minutes, depending where the crews were before being paged, the chances of helping keep someone alive until first responders arrive is important. Important steps for people to remember was assessing the scene should be the first step for any one responding to a CPR incident, checking if someone is unresponsive before administering CPR, calling 911 or sending someone to get an AED if one is nearby, then administering chest compressions at a steady beat until first responders are able to arrive and offer additional help.