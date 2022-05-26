The Mount Vernon Community School District took action on the activities complex plan at a special school board meeting Wednesday, May 25.
The main purpose for the special school board meeting is to approve several contracts for new teachers and staff members for 2022-2023 and some resignations for 2022-2023, so that those teachers impacted may have new contracts in place in a more timely manner rather than waiting until the Board’s next regular meeting June 13. In addition, the Board will be asked to approve the financial plan and budget for the proposed Mustang Activities Complex as was reviewed with the Board during its meeting May 9.
The action Wednesday, May 25, is not the final approval for the activities complex, as that will come with the Board’s acceptance of a final construction bid that is aligned with the District’s financial plan for the project.
Superintendent Greg Batenhorst said an additional informational meeting on the facility will be held Wednesday, June 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a drop-in period for community members to learn about the project details from district officials and the engineers in charge of the project. At 6 p.m. there will be a formal presentation regarding the proposed project, followed by a question and answer session.
“If you are unable to attend this meeting and would like to learn more about the project, please email me at gbatenhorst@mvcsd.org to set up a meeting with me,” Batenhorst said.