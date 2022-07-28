A new coffee place is under development in Mount Vernon, with the planning and zoning commission and Mount Vernon city council approving the site plan.
The site for the new coffee shop is located at the southwest corner of Business 30 and Hwy. 1 for a drive-through location. A public hearing on a conditional use permit for the drive-through facility will be held by the planning and zoning commission Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Police Station.
City administrator Chris Nosbisch explained that the coffee shop has been under development before the Business 30 bypass plan material and design standards were established.
“Scooter’s Coffee has been working for the past six months to work through the requirements of the new bypass plan,” Nosbisch said.
Nosbisch reminded the council that the zoning and bypass plan are not planned to keep things out of the community, but focus on the health and safety as well as the aesthetics of the business 30 bypass area.
Confluence and V and K Engineering have also reviewed the proposed site plan.
This will be one of the first new businesses built in the bypass area.
A representative for Scooter’s Coffee said construction of the new restaurant will begin as soon as possible, with hopes of opening later this year.
Nosbisch said one of the points the restaurant had to work through is hiding the drive through from the road right of way, a requirement of the new bypass plan.
“I look forward to seeing this as an example of the first building that reflects the new design model review,” said council member Stephanie West.