A new coffee place is under development in Mount Vernon, with the planning and zoning commission and Mount Vernon city council approving the site plan.

The site for the new coffee shop is located at the southwest corner of Business 30 and Hwy. 1 for a drive-through location. A public hearing on a conditional use permit for the drive-through facility will be held by the planning and zoning commission Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Police Station.

