The second installment of property and mobile home taxes in Linn County is due by March 31. Late fees of one and one half percent will attach to late payments beginning April 1.
County Treasurers collect property taxes on behalf of all jurisdictions in the county and then distribute the taxes collected to the other jurisdictions, including the property owner’s city of residence, school district, and other taxing bodies in the county.
Payment options to help residents avoid long lines at the Treasurer’s Office are as follows:
Pay online at www.iowataxandtags.org• Payment options include VISA, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express credit cards, debit cards, or eCheck.
• The online fee is only 30 cents when you use your checking account (eCheck). This is cheaper than a stamp.
• Debit cards have a $3.95 processing fee plus 30 cents per transaction.
• Credit card payments have a 2.35% non-refundable processing fee added to the tax amount due. The exact amount due for property taxes and processing fee is calculated in Step 3 when paying online. You will be able to exit out of the payment process without completing the transaction and pay by an alternate method. The County Treasurer’s Office receives only the property tax portion of the total amount due for online payments.
Mail payments with the bill stub • Accepted forms of payment include a personal check, cashier’s check, or a money order (no cash).
• To ensure proper credit, include the stub portion of the tax statement with payment.
• If you want a receipt, you must include a self-addressed stamped envelope with your payment. Mail payment to the Linn County Treasurer, 935 2nd St. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Payments must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by March 31, 2022.
Dropbox is available at the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center, 935 2nd St. SW in Cedar RapidsA dropbox is available 24/7 outside. An indoor dropbox is available during business hours.
• Accepted forms of payment include a personal check, cashier’s check, or a money order (no cash).
• To ensure proper credit, include the bill stub with payment.
If you want a receipt, you must include a self-addressed stamped envelope with your payment.
Email / Text Message Reminders Sign up to receive email or text reminders about property tax payments by visiting Linn County’s website at www.LinnCountyIowa.gov/NotifyMe and sign up for the “Property Tax Payment Reminder.” Property tax statements will still be mailed each fall. The email or text message will serve as a reminder that the payment is due.
Distribution of TaxesApproximately 16 percent of property taxes paid by Linn County property owners in incorporated areas are used to fund Linn County government operations and services. The remaining 84 percent of property taxes goes to the property tax payer’s city of residence, school district, and other taxing bodies in the county. Linn County taxes represent slightly more than one-third of property taxes for rural residents.
See the reverse side of your property tax statement for a detailed breakdown by percentage and actual dollar amount of how your individual property taxes are distributed among the taxing jurisdictions.
For questions, call the Linn County Treasurer’s Office at 319-892-5500 or visit www.LinnCountyIowa.gov/Treasurer.