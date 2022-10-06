Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will again offer its crop insurance discount program for cover crops this year. The program offers farmers and landowners who plant fall cover crops, like rye and oats, the opportunity to apply for a $5 per acre discount on their spring crop insurance premiums. The sign up for the program will begin on December 1.

“The growth in cover crop usage is strong and continues to accelerate statewide because farmers are seeing the benefits of better soil health and improved water quality and this discount will save them money on their crop insurance,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Every field and farm is different and so farmers and landowners should talk to their agronomist, conservation professional, or seed representative to determine which varieties of cover crops may work best for their farm.”

Recommended for you