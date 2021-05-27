The Mount Vernon varsity boys’ golf team’s season came to an end May 20 in 3A Districts competition at Burlington Notre Dame’s Flint Hills Golf Course.
The team, coached by Mark Binsfield, did not advance and did not end up with a team score.
Solon took first place with 328 on the 18 hole course, with Monticello right behind at 330. Mount Pleasant placed third at 360, while Vinton-Shellsburg and Maquoketa made up fourth and fifth respectively.
Justin Recker, a senior from Monticello, shot the competition’s best 75, with Solon’s Stetson McIlravy second at 79.
Mount Vernon’s Kayden Pendergrass, a senior, cracked the top five, tying with Monticello’s Connor Lambert at 81. He’ll advance to the Class 3A state meet, which is Thursday and Friday at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown.