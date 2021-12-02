Shop Small Saturday draws crowds Dec 2, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Buy Now Sherry Brayton rings up a customer Saturday, Nov. 27, in Right Frame of Mind. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Shoppers look over the women’s section at Bauman’s Clothing in uptown Mount Vernon Saturday, Nov. 27. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Local businesses took part in the Shop Small Saturday event Saturday, Nov. 27. Buy Now Steffanie Hamer and Christian Andrews work at wrapping a gift as part of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Lions service in uptown Mount Vernon Saturday, Nov. 27, as part of the Shop Small Saturday events. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Hundreds of shoppers took to the uptown Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities Saturday, Nov. 27, on the day encouraging people to shop local and at small businesses.Roads and sidewalks were a touch icy at the start of the morning due to a light drizzle that fell early Saturday morning, but spirits were warm and festive in many area businesses on the day. Buy Now Shoppers look over some of the wares in Scarlett Boutique Saturday, Nov. 27. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo The Shop Small Saturday was the second Shop Small event held in Mount Vernon and Lisbon this November, with the first held Nov. 6. Buy Now Steffanie Hamer and Christian Andrews work at wrapping a gift as part of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Lions service in uptown Mount Vernon Saturday, Nov. 27, as part of the Shop Small Saturday events. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesA festive start to the Christmas SeasonTaste: Alger’s Pizza Palace celebrates 35 years in businessHoliday happeningsStrawberry Hill Elementary counselor earns state awardAnamosa boys basketball preview: Sit back and enjoy the showSpringville volleyball wrap-up: One to rememberSpringville football: Wilt, Menster earns All-State honorsSpringville girls basketball: Making a statementSolon aims to offer a similar level of serviceDining dollars returns for 2021 Images Videos