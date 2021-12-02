Shop Small Saturday Baumans 2
Shoppers look over the women’s section at Bauman’s Clothing in uptown Mount Vernon Saturday, Nov. 27.

Local businesses took part in the Shop Small Saturday event Saturday, Nov. 27.

Gift Wrapping Lions
Steffanie Hamer and Christian Andrews work at wrapping a gift as part of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Lions service in uptown Mount Vernon Saturday, Nov. 27, as part of the Shop Small Saturday events.

Hundreds of shoppers took to the uptown Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities Saturday, Nov. 27, on the day encouraging people to shop local and at small businesses.

Roads and sidewalks were a touch icy at the start of the morning due to a light drizzle that fell early Saturday morning, but spirits were warm and festive in many area businesses on the day.

Shop Small Saturday Scarlett Boutique
Shoppers look over some of the wares in Scarlett Boutique Saturday, Nov. 27.

The Shop Small Saturday was the second Shop Small event held in Mount Vernon and Lisbon this November, with the first held Nov. 6.

