The Eulenspiegel Puppet Company held it’s most recent show “The Brementown Musicians” Thursday, June 16, at Lisbon Heritage Hall.

More than 20 people were in attendance to here the tale of donkey, dog, rooster and cats and their plans to head to Brementown and perform their music.

Flowers, trees and squirrel chases were dramatized, as well as musical cues with references to popular music songs from the 1970s, 1980s and more to tell the tale.

Recommended for you