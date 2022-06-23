Singing, laughing and puppets Jun 23, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Eulenspiegel Puppet Company held it’s most recent show “The Brementown Musicians” Thursday, June 16, at Lisbon Heritage Hall.More than 20 people were in attendance to here the tale of donkey, dog, rooster and cats and their plans to head to Brementown and perform their music.Flowers, trees and squirrel chases were dramatized, as well as musical cues with references to popular music songs from the 1970s, 1980s and more to tell the tale. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliBack in BusinessAnamosa baseball: Delivering some big wins, babySpringville softball: Couple of walk-off winnersStarlighters brings ‘Camelot’ to lifeMusic on Main concerts begin June 1Investigatory audit requested for student activities funds at LisbonAnamosa softball: Much needed win in busy stretchLinn County flag retirement heldKickoff offers fair preview ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.