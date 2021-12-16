Six perform at NEIBA from Lisbon Dec 16, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Students from Lisbon Middle School and Lisbon High School took part in the NEIBA Honor Band Saturday, Dec. 4. Buy Now Members of the high school band perform at Project 60 Thursday, Dec. 9. A trio of students from Lisbon High School Band and Lisbon Middle School band also performed at the NEIBA Honor Band Dec. 4. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo For Lisbon Middle School, honor band included students Sawyer Feldman, Henry Reiling and Ryan Winders. For Lisbon High School, students included John Broulik, Gavin Reinken and Teagan Wahlstrom. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland wrestling: All the confidence in the worldAxe-cade opens doors downtownShop with A Cop event heldA lion, trains, Santa Claus…oh myChristmas Tree Walk set for in-person return: Virtual option also being plannedLisbon Dance takes first in pomSpringville boys basketball: Look is surprisingly similarAnamosa boys wrestling: Making a name for themselvesAnamosa girls basketball: Learning life lessonsGrant Wood AEA Schools address social media trend regarding National School Shooting Day Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.