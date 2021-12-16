Students from Lisbon Middle School and Lisbon High School took part in the NEIBA Honor Band Saturday, Dec. 4.

Lisbon High School Band
Members of the high school band perform at Project 60 Thursday, Dec. 9. A trio of students from Lisbon High School Band and Lisbon Middle School band also performed at the NEIBA Honor Band Dec. 4.

For Lisbon Middle School, honor band included students Sawyer Feldman, Henry Reiling and Ryan Winders. For Lisbon High School, students included John Broulik, Gavin Reinken and Teagan Wahlstrom.

