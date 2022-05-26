“Small but mighty.”
Those words were one of the descriptors for the Lisbon class of 2022 from secondary principal Aaron Becker at commencement ceremonies Sunday, May 22.
Lisbon High School had 33 graduates at commencement.
Becker, whose own son was among the class of 2022, was holding back his emotions at points during the speech.
Becker recalled when the family moved to the Lisbon community more than five years ago now, with his son Kole entering the seventh grade.
“That was the day I knew everything was going to be okay,” Becker said. “Kole was one of the first students through the lunch line, and when he was sitting alone at a table in the lunchroom, the next thing I know, there was a huge crowd of students sitting with him and welcoming hm to the school. That’s when I knew Lisbon was going to be a good place for my kids.”
Becker said that he’s had the pleasure of watching so many of that class grow up with his son.
Becker also described the class as low maintenance, one of those phrases he said is the best accolade a principal can make.
“It made our job as administrators so much easier and made us want to cheer on this class as they succeed,” Becker said.
Jenna Woodward presented the message for the class of 2022.
She brought up some of the memories the class of 2022 would remember, like fifth grade field trips and other times at school.
“I want you all to think about what you were like as freshman,” Woodward said. “Now, I want you to reflect on how you’ve changed over the past four years.”
Woodward said there were too many memories from their short time in high school to recount, but her favorites included Homecoming festivities and the trips spent traveling to many of the extracurricular activities.
She encouraged her classmates to seek out their dreams and do amazing things, but not forget their fellow classmates.
English teacher Ellen Johanns was selected as the faculty member to give an address to students.
Johanns drew inspiration from her students, especially one student’s watching the television show Friends during a down period at school.
Johanns changed the lyrics to two theme songs from popular television shows students know – Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and The Brady Bunch, with experiences and memories of their times at Lisbon and several students accomplishments.
Johanns said that she looked at a good teacher as one where there need wasn’t needed as much in classrooms as their students improve in their skills, and that the class of 2022 had excelled in getting to that point.
She recommended class members take their final bows and recognizes all the different adults who helped get them to graduation.
And she recommended as students have their mini reunions or class reunions in the future, that they’ll always have small reminders of their class and where they came from.
“Because, after all,” Johanns said, as she cued up one more theme song, “There are going to be times where you want to go, where everyone knows your name.”