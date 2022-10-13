Small goes 4-0 as Rams split final MWC duals Oct 13, 2022 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rams closed the Midwest Conference women's tennis regular season on a winning note, claiming a 7-2 dual meet over Monmouth Saturday afternoon.Cornell fell short in a tightly-contested dual with Illinois College Saturday morning, 6-3, which denied the Rams a berth in the four-team MWC Tournament next weekend.The Rams (6-6 overall) finished fifth in the final MWC standings at 2-4. Illinois College earned the No. 4 spot at 3-3 in MWC play.Cornell went down to the wire in the battle with Illinois College, which pulled out four singles matches in third-set tiebreakers that decided the outcome.Freshman Audrey Small went 2-0 against the Lady Blues, winning 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4 singles and partnering with Kylie Jacobson for an 8-0 shutout at No. 3 doubles.The Rams received a 7-5, 6-0 win from Ashley Drake at No. 6 singles. Cornell dropped three-set matches at No. 1 singles (Michelle Maag 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 over Makayla Johnson), No. 2 (Hannah Lueke 6-1, 0-6, 6-3 over Ashley Mink), No. 3 (Lily Ingram 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 over Jacobson) and No. 5 (Jasmine Dennis 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-2 over Josalin McKeever).Illinois College also edged the Rams at No. 1 doubles, 8-7 (4).Against Monmouth, the Rams swept all three doubles matches with wins from No. 1 Johnson/Ann Bradley (8-5), No. 2 Mink/Small (8-7) and No. 3 Jacobson/McKeever (8-0).Jacobson (7-6, 6-2), Small (6-3, 6-1), Drake (6-1, 6-0) and McKeever (6-0, 6-0) were straight-set singles winners against the Fighting Scots. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBetween the lines: Simply an amazing runSpringville volleyball: Check one off the listA local parent is trying to bring FFA to CPUAnamosa football: More than the scoreScotch Grove visioning holds open houseSolon is ‘the hub’ for lacrosse in the CorridorAnamosa cross country: Making cross country historyHighway 1 Marching Band Classic is Tuesday, Oct. 11Halloween activity times set for MV, LisbonRunning for kids Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.