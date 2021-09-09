The Sobering Unit at the Mental Health Access Center in Linn County is now open. This program is in collaboration with Linn County and Area Ambulance Service to provide a safe sobering environment for intoxicated individuals and serves to relieve jails and emergency rooms and reduce public intoxication crimes. Patients will receive crisis triage services from Foundation 2 Crisis Triage counselors and discussion about treatment options if needed. Those needing these services may walk into the Mental Health Access Center Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Access Center is located at 501 13th St NW, Cedar Rapids.
The Mental Health Access Center is open to adults 18 years of age and older who are experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis. Individuals can walk into the Access Center without an appointment and receive help Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Services Available
• Sobering unit
• Crisis triage & counseling (Foundation 2)
• Mental health evaluations (Abbe Health)
• Mental health prescriber appointments (Abbe Health)
• Peer support (Abbe Health)
• Crisis stabilization (Penn Center)
• Substance use disorder patient support
• Substance use disorder clinical support (on-call)
For services after hours, community members can use Foundation 2 Mobile Crisis Teams by calling 319-362-2174..
EligibilityBecause the Mental Health Access Center receives funding from the East Central Mental Health Region, anyone who is 18 years of age or older and lives in the following counties can use the services of the Mental Health Access Center: Benton, Bremer, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, and Linn. Patients can be brought in via law enforcement or mobile crisis teams. Patients can also be brought in with loved ones or come on their own. Use of Mental Health Access Center services is 100 percent voluntary.
The Mental Health Access Center cannot serve individuals in need of immediate medical care; individuals who are violent at arrival or immediately prior to arrival with a likelihood that they will seriously hurt themselves, other patients, or Access Center employees; or minors 17 years old or younger.