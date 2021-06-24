A number of Mount Vernon boys’ soccer players were named to the WaMaC East All Conference teams at the end of the season.
Making first team from Mount Vernon were players Jake Hunter and Aden Grudzinski.
Making second team were players T.J. Nosbisch and Sage Boettcher.
Players earning a WaMaC recognition award were Eli Dickson and Luke Stephens.
Class 2A Academic All-StateHunter and Grudzinski were also named to the Class 2A Boys’ Academic All-State second team. Mount Vernon’s Ben Moss was also named to that team.
Boettcher was named to the Class 2A Boys’ Academic All-State honorable mention team, alongside teammate Carson Bartelt.
On the girls’ soccer team, Anna Hoffman was named to the Class 2A Girls Academic All-State first team. Avery Plathe and Sydney Shultz were named to the Class 2A Girls’ Academic All-State second team, and Emma Rodman and Maia Bentley were named to the honorable mention team.
Bentley was also named as a first team Girls’ Class 2A All-State player.