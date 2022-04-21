Approximately 50 people attended Mount Vernon School District’s April 11 school board meeting to hear and participate in a discussion about a few LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) books being part of the schools’ curriculum.
One district parent has filed a formal request for reconsideration of some curriculum materials, which the school district is considering. After Superintendent Greg Batenhorst decides his position on the materials by early May, the parent will be informed of the position and can then appeal to the school board if desired.
At the April 11 board meeting, two parents spoke against the books being included in the district’s curriculum. A total of 11 parents, teachers, students and a pastor spoke in support of including them.
One person speaking against the books being in the curriculum said one book seemed to introduce critical gender theory, but that parents—not schools—should be the place where such discussions begin. Parents deserve to control the political narrative, she said.
The other parent speaking against books that mention gender differences being taught in the schools said they shouldn’t be taught there because kids don’t understand the idea. She said that books about differences are “amazing” and show that “a kid is a kid is a kid” but that the schools shouldn’t go into gender. Instead, she said, children in schools should just be asked questions about what the kids in the books are doing, such as “Do you want to play?”
Those who spoke in favor of the books mentioning gender being included in the curriculum said, for example, that the books are about being nice to other kids regardless of differences, reading about differences helps students see another perspective and “walk in others’ shoes,” teaching kids to support differences makes everyone stronger, and the point of public education is to have citizens who can be inclusive and work together regardless of their differences.