JanuaryCade Siebrecht and Brant Baltes claimed their 100th wins in wrestling.
Lions win Hadenfeldt Invite, set new record
With 288.5 points and ten champions to show for themselves, the Lions went 10 for 10 in the finals, topping their previous regular season tournament record of nine champs held by the 1991 and 1992 teams.
Lisbon’s Jannell Avila took sixth place at the girls state wrestling tournament, and Claire Gaffney and Maddie Plotz of Mount Vernon also competed at the state tournament.
Max Kohl picks up 100th win, Cole Clark picked up his 150th win at the Bob Lueders Invitational.
February Mount Vernon’s Tristan Wirfs participated in the Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, during his first season in play with the NFL. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9.
The Lions had nine champions at the sectional wrestling competition, and three second place wins, advancing 12 to state competition. Mount Vernon advanced six wrestlers to district competition.
Lisbon eventually qualified 11 wrestlers to state, and Mount Vernon qualified two to the state tournament.
At state, Lisbon placed second overall in state duals, losing to Don Bosco. Cade Siebrecht, Robert Avila, Jr., and Cole Clark were named individual champions at the state tournament as well.
MarchThe Mount Vernon boys’ basketball team advanced to substate basketball play, where the team lost to Davenport Assumption 57-33.
AprilLisbon hosted its first home track meet since the completion of its outdoor track facility in 2020.
MayLisbon boys’ and girls’ teams take the conference title in track at Alburnett meet.
The Mount Vernon boys’ golfers placed second at WaMac East Division tourney
Lisbon sends a total of 20 events to the state track meet Thursday, May 20. Mount Vernon sent a total of nine events to the state meet this year. Lisbon eventually were named the runners-up at the state track tournament, eight points away from Madrid.
The Lisbon girls’ golf team earns a state berth after the regional golf meet in Oskaloosa. Kayden Pendergrass of Mount Vernon advanced to the state golf tournament to compete as an individual. The Lions girls’ golf team finished ninth at the state meet.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls’ soccer team finished first in the WaMaC East division. The girls lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier in post-season play.
July Mount Vernon softball cinches the WaMac title in play Thursday, July 1, playing for the first time this season on their new softball field. The Mustang softball team returned to the state softball tournament this year, where they reached the championship game against Davenport Assumption, but came up short in a 10-5 loss.
Lisbon softball bested Bellevue Marquette Wednesday, July 7, and then against Central City in a semi-final matchup, advancing them to the finals, where they bested Highland 8-6. The Lions bested Clarksville 10-0 at the state tournament. At the state tournament, the Lions made it to the final game, where they fell to Newell-Fonda 4-1.
The Lions boys’ baseball tournament took the Class 1A district championship in play Saturday, July 17, and advanced to post-season play. They fell to the St. Albert Falcons in post-season play.
Wyatt Smith was named All-American in wrestling, by placing fourth at Folkstyle Nationals at 285 pounds. He also placed third at the State Freestyle and won a state title in Greco-Roman which qualified him for the 2021 US Marine Corps 16U National Championships, where he competed, but was short of placing. In the Greco competition, Smith became an All-American, placing sixth at 285.
OctoberMount Vernon volleyball was named the WaMac champions in play in early October.
Lisbon football advances into the playoffs in October after a 30-27 win against Bellevue.
The Lisbon volleyball teams advanced to the quarterfinal rounds in district play.
NovemberMount Vernon volleyball returned to the state volleyball tournament, when the team advanced in a four-match set against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The team made it to the state quarterfinals in play in early November, where they lost to the West Liberty Comets.
The Mount Vernon-Lisbon cross country runners competed at state, with Laura Swart leading the girls with an 18th-place finish overall. The girls’ team finished fifth and boys’ team finished 11th.
December
The Lisbon Dance team takes first place in pom and second in Class 1 jazz.