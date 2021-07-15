Lisbon’s baseball team is roaring into the postseason, easily downing MFL MarMac in the regular season finale and then posting a convincing win over Columbus in the first round of the playoffs. The Lions were to host Lone Tree July 13 in the second round of the Class 1A substrate 3 tournament.
July 10 Lisbon roundly defeated the Columbus Wildcats, 16-0, in four innings on Saturday, July 10 at Lisbon City Park in the opening round of the Class 1A, Substate 3 playoffs.
Tyson Scott recorded the win, facing one batter over the minimum in four innings. He struck out nine and allowed one hit.
The Lions only recorded four hits in the contest; most notable, a three-run double by Kaden Caspers. Lisbon’s lineup walked 10 times and were hit by pitch three times. Eight of the starting nine Lisbon players recorded a run, and seven of the hitters scored at least twice.
July 7 Lisbon baseball defeated MFL MarMac 16-1 in four innings and 12-2 in six inning Wednesday, July 7 at Lisbon City Park to wrap the regular season.
Luke Czarnecki recorded the win in Game 1, scattering one hit over three innings of work and striking out four batters. Tyler Scott pitched a scoreless fourth inning with two strikeouts.
Cohen Kamaus led the Lions with three hits, two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Tyler Scott, Landon Stolte and Tyson Scott each had two hits, and Tyson Scott chipped in four RBIs. Hunter Clark and Luke Czarnecki each added a triple as the Lions defeated the Bulldogs by mercy rule in four innings.
Cohen Kamaus recorded the win in the nightcap, striking out seven batters in three innings of work. Dillon Brayton struck out three hitters in two innings and Alex Bock pitched a scoreless sixth.
Offensively, Tyler Scott, Tyson Scott and Kaden Caspers led the Lions in Game 2 with two hits a piece. Tyson Scott homered and tripled and contributed three RBIs. Luke Czarnecki also drove in three runs. Tyler Scott and Kaden Caspers each had three stolen bases. Ben Morningstar’s RBI single concluded the game in the sixth inning.