Senior all-American volleyball libero Sydney Meeker (Mount Vernon) has been selected Cornell’s 2020-21 Ellen Whale Senior Female Athlete of the Year.
This award is based on career athletic achievement and honors Hall of Famer Ellen Whale, a pioneer in Cornell women’s athletics who served many coaching and administrative roles within the athletics department, including head volleyball coach from 1978-94.
Meeker is the third consecutive volleyball player to receive the award, and seventh in the last 12 years.
Meeker was tabbed to the 2019 AVCA Honorable Mention All-America Team in her last full season on the court. In that dynamic junior campaign, Meeker gathered First Team All-Midwest Conference, MWC Player of the Year and First Team All-Midwest Region accolades. She was named MWC Defensive Performer of the Week five times in 2019.
A second team all-MWC selection in 2017 and 2018, Meeker was well on her way to becoming the fifth player in program history to earn all-conference honors four times in a career. Her senior season was reduced to five matches, although saw the Rams achieve their highest national ranking (No. 11) and finish No. 21 in the AVCA Coaches’ Poll.
Meeker stands second on Cornell’s all-time list for digs per set (4.71) and serving percentage (.957). The four-year staple in the back row amassed 1,614 career digs, the fourth-most by a Ram. She also ranks seventh in career service attempts (1,341) and 10th in aces (102).
Meeker’s serving prowess was magnified during the 2018 season, when she misfired only 13 times out of 424 attempts.
Meeker helped guide the Rams to three MWC regular-season titles, two NCAA Tournament berths and a .680 winning percentage over four years. The team lost only one MWC regular-season match over that span.
This year’s nominees for Ellen Whale Senior Female Athlete of the Year included Cailynn Wichman (softball) and Elizabeth Ott (lacrosse).