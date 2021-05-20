Senior softball outfielder Cailynn Wichman (Crescent) has been selected Cornell’s 2020-21 Sportswoman of the Year.
The award is presented annually to a senior female student-athlete based on career athletic performance, campus/community service and engagement/achievement.
Wichman joins three-year teammate Carley Robinson ‘20 as back-to-back softball recipients of this award.
Wichman is a two-time academic all-MWC performer with a double major in psychology and kinesiology. She’s served as statistician in the sports information office for three years. Wichman has also been involved with Lunch Buddies, ACTION, SAAC and Greek Life on campus.
This year’s Sportswoman of the Year nominees included Danielle Amonica (volleyball), Maddix Stovie (track & field), Elizabeth Ott (lacrosse) and Erin Hosto (cross country/track & field).